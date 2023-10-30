This is going to be a key period for understanding how some of the world’s most powerful entities and politicians want to proceed with the regulation of AI technologies.

The United Nations kicked it off last week with its creation of a new ‘artificial intelligence advisory board’ that will focus on “risks, opportunities and international governance of artificial intelligence”.

The board includes a mix of political figures, academic experts and tech execs (Microsoft, Google, OpenAI and Sony included).

Second, the Group of Seven industrial countries (G7) are set to agree “a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems” today, according to Reuters.

It will be a voluntary code with 11 points that “aims to promote safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide” – including generative AI systems.

Finally, US president Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order today focused on AI.

Politico reported that it will blend announcements of how the US government plans to use AI in all manner of ways, but also plans for “extensive new checks on the technology, directing agencies to set standards to ensure data privacy and cybersecurity, prevent discrimination, enforce fairness and also closely monitor the competitive landscape of a fast-growing industry”.

All three initiatives will focus on the big picture of AI technologies, so what’s going to be key from our industry’s point of view is how (or in some cases, whether at all) issues around copyright and protection for creators are included.