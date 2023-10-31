Dance label Defected Records is the latest rightsholder to strike a deal with startup Reactional Music.

That’s the company that is building a business around not just licensing music to games developers, but technology that personalises that music for players according to what’s happening in the game at the time.

Defected has licensed the recordings for a selection of tracks in its catalogue for use in Reactional’s system, and joins Hipgnosis Song Management and APM Music among its list of partners.

The startup is currently live in beta working with a number of games developers. One of those is mobile games firm Amanotes, which also co-led a $2.05m funding round for Reactional Music in April this year.

“Reactional’s technology will provide us with a much welcomed opportunity to tap into new gaming-centred revenue streams for the benefit of our artists, writers and other stakeholders, and we are excited to see how this space develops over the coming months and year,” said Defected director of business affairs Shamus Damani (pictured above with Reactional president David Knox.

“As a rights holder and a brand partner they bring not only an incredible catalogue of music but Defected’s team also bring an appetite for the new and enabling new music consumption platforms that fit with where their audience is,” added Knox.