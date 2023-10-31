Music marketing service Feature·fm is launching a pre-save feature for YouTube Music, developed with the streaming service.

It enables artists and their teams who use Feature·fm to encourage fans to pre-save their new releases, with a ‘multiple follows’ function that also enables them to subscribe to the artist’s YouTube and YouTube Music channels.

The service will also email those fans when the music comes out, including direct links to listen on YouTube Music.

Feature·fm isn’t the only company helping fans to pre-save on YouTube Music, of course. We wrote about rival Linkfire’s integration when it launched in July.

However, Feature·fm has got a little something extra: a ‘YouTube Shorts Use My Sound’ button that will ping fans directly to any given track’s sound in YouTube Shorts, to use in their own videos.

The company also trumpeted its number of pre-save integrations. It can pre-save on eight services now: YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, SoundCloud, Audiomack and Deezer.