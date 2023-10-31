Germany’s ‘KulturPass’ [culture pass] has been a really positive thing: €200 for every 18 year-old that they can spend on cultural activities and products, including going to music concerts and buying records.

It was one of the government’s initiatives to help the creative industries bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic’s initial hit to their revenues.

Now German music industry umbrella body Forum Musikwirtschaft [Music Industry Forum] wants the scheme to be extended.

The organisation, which includes industry bodies representing the live industry, labels, publishers, managers, venues and more, is concerned that politicians have yet to confirm any plans to renew the initiative.

According to Music Industry Forum, more than half a million people have downloaded the KulturPass app so far.

“We are firmly convinced of the potential of the Culture Pass and would find it a devastating signal – both for young people as well as for the cultural workers and cultural places in our country – to not give the pilot project any opportunity for further development after its promising start,” said its statement.

“In order for this impressive pilot project to become a long-term success, it is now time to give it a real perspective on a political basis and to continue the KulturPass in the 2024 federal budget at an undiminished level.”