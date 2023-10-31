Spotify records are falling like dominoes this week. Taylor Swift broke a couple over the weekend, and now Jungkook from BTS has set a new milestone on the streaming service.

His solo single ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ has become the fastest track to reach 1bn Spotify streams in history. The single was released on 14 July, so it took three and a half months to hit the 1bn milestone.

Spotify didn’t say which track it displaced for this speed record, but we think it may be Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’, which set a new record for fastest-to-1bn in May this year.

Jungkook’s record is just the latest big global moment for K-Pop on Spotify. Jungkook (often stylised as Jung Kook) currently has 36.6 million monthly listeners on the service, making him its 75th most popular artist at the time of writing.

The campaign for ‘Seven’ isn’t stopping here though: its latest twist is a remix by David Guetta – the second to be released following an Alesso reworking in August.

There have also been various alternate mixes released as EPs, including a lofi mix, a festival mix and an instrumental version.