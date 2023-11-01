The fallout from Epic Games’s recent sale of Bandcamp to Songtradr continues.

Bandcamp United, the staff union for Bandcamp employees, has filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board.

KQED reported that the complaint focuses on the fact that all eight of the union’s bargaining committee members lost their jobs as part of the layoffs that accompanied the sale. The complaint alleges discrimination on the basis of labour activity.

Meanwhile, the union also shared some data on Twitter focusing on another aspect of the layoffs, claiming that “Black employees were disproportionately impacted”.

How? “Only 4 of Bandcamp’s 19 Black employees received job offers after the sale to Songtradr. As a result, the number of Black employees at Bandcamp was reduced by 79% overnight.”

The union is negotiating with Epic Games, rather than Songtradr, on the severance deals for laid-off staff.

