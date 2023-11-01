TikTok Music may still be working on adding UMG’s catalogue to its latest launch markets, but its catalogue is expanding through other partnerships.

The latest was announced yesterday: a deal with distributor DistroKid that will bring its catalogue to TikTok’s new streaming service.

In fact, the agreement is wider than that: it also includes ByteDance’s video-editing app CapCut, as well as TikTok’s Commercial Music Library (CML).

The latter isn’t brand new, mind: DistroKid artists’ music has already been available in the CML since 2019, when the two companies brokered their first agreement.

Earlier this year we wrote about the success of US artist Inji, whose ‘Gaslight’ track – uploaded via DistroKid – was a hit on the library in 2022.

As the expanded deal was announced, the two companies also cited Jaylon Ashaum as another success story, with a track that has been used via the CML for campaigns including golf’s Ryder Cup, Major League Baseball and NFL on CBS.