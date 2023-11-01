Entries close soon for the Sandbox Music Marketing Campaigns of the Year 2023! The best, the most original and the most impactful music marketing campaigns from around the world are celebrated. Make sure yours are included.
Surely hoping for the same sort of impact as the recent Beckham documentary, another British male celebrity with deep connections to Manchester, who experienced a rapid rise of fame/infamy in the 1990s and who never quite managed to “break” America is also getting their own four-part documentary series on Netflix. Robbie Williams, and you might […]