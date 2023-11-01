US satellite radio firm SiriusXM published its latest quarterly financial results yesterday.

They showed the company generating revenues of $2.27bn in the third quarter of 2023, flat year-on-year (or to be specific, a slight decline from $2.28bn in Q3 2022).

Its flagship service ended September with 34 million subscribers – also flat growth year-on-year. No wonder it’s looking ahead.

“We are very excited to unveil SiriusXM’s next-generation platform on November 8th, a key component of our long-term vision for the company’s consumer offerings,” said CEO Jennifer Witz in her statement accompanying the earnings.

The financials also included the latest numbers for SiriusXM’s streaming subsidiary Pandora.

It had 46.5 million monthly active users in Q3, down from 48.8 million a year ago. Its number of paying subscribers “decreased modestly” to 6.1 million over that period.