Amazon Music’s latest video expansion is focused on +44, its playlist and wider brand for Black British music.

The ‘+44 Performance Series’ will see artists performing tracks live on custom-built sets, working with director Otis Dominique and set designer Jade Adeyemi.

First up are rappers Giggs and Potter Payper with ‘P.A.D (Pistols At Dawn’) from the former’s new album. Interestingly, the way fans can watch the video is on YouTube: it has been released on Giggs’ official channel.

Amazon Music has already trailed some of the other artists who’ll take part in the series in the coming months. NSG, Sainté and Unknown T have all been confirmed.

The launch is just the latest push for +44 from Amazon Music, as it continues to build out the playlist into a brand.

In August, +44 was the focus for Amazon Music’s livestreams from London’s Notting Hill Carnival, with highlights from that event subsequently aired in the official +44 podcast too.