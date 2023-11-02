The US Copyright Office is currently holding an inquiry into the copyright issues raised by generative AI technologies. Understandably, music industry organisations are submitting their comments for its study.

Performing rights organisation Ascap is the latest, and it shared its submission with Music Ally to show how it would like the copyright regulations to evolve for AI music.

Its submission reiterates the principles that it published earlier this year for “prioritising rights and compensation for human creativity”.

Ascap also believes that “the AI industry can and should obtain consent and pay fair market value for copyrighted musical works before using them in the development of AI models” and puts itself forward as an organisation capable of handling this through voluntary collective licensing.

The PRO comes out against compulsory licensing for AI training however. “Compulsory licensing in the music sector has been riddled with numerous inefficiencies and shortcomings to the detriment of music creators, resulting in price-suppression, multi-year litigations, and significant delays in payments to music creators,” claims the submission.

Ascap also comes down firmly on any suggestion that training an AI model with copyrighted content counts as ‘fair use’ in the US, going into detail about why it does not meet several factors required for that classification.

The full submission will be published on the US Copyright Office website in the coming weeks.