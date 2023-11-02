Web3 music service Audius has been talking since its early days about its desire to explore new ways for artists to make money.

Its latest feature for this is a ‘music marketplace’ that has launched in beta. It’s a simple idea: fans can pay their favourite artists on the platform directly, using their credit cards.

Artists can set prices for their music to be streamed and downloaded, and fans can choose to pay more than the set price if they want to show extra support.

So, this is about actual dollars (which can be converted into other fiat currencies for payout). However, there’s an additional angle involving Audius’s own $Audio tokens. When a fan pays an artist, each will get a token for every $1 in the transaction.

Audius said that more than 45 artists are testing the new feature in beta – with a waitlist for others who are interested – while noting that independent labels including Empire, Nettwerk Music, Anjunadeep and Anjunabeats have also signed on with the platform.

In separate news, Audius also has a new deal with DistroKid to enable its customers to upload to its service. That comes hot on the heels of DistroKid’s expansion of its deal with TikTok to include TikTok Music.

Audius has 4.75 million monthly unique users at the time of writing. That’s down from just under 6.4 million in March this year, so the company will be hoping its new feature encourages some to come back.