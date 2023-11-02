Hybe published its latest quarterly financial results yesterday, and they revealed continued growth for the K-Pop giant.

Its revenues grew by 20.7% year-on-year to KRW 537.9bn ($401.9m at current exchange rates) with income from albums more than doubling to KRW 245.9bn as part of that.

There was also strong growth for concerts revenues (up 83.9%) although other parts of Hybe’s business saw a decline.

For example, its revenues from merchandising and licensing dropped 25.3% year-on-year, and its ‘contents’ turnover fell by 54.5%.

The company called out the performance of BTS’s individual members as solo acts this year, citing the latest hits from J-Hope, Suga / Agust D, Jin, V, RM, JK and Jimin as highlights.

Seventeen were also held up as a success, with 11m album sales in the first nine months of the year, and a tour of Japan that attracted 515,000 fans in total.

Hybe also broke down its streaming revenues in Q3. 54% came from its Korean labels; 27% from BMLG (Big Machine Label Group); and 19% from QC (Quality Control, which it acquired early this year).