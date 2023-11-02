What bubble? What pop? Some prominent music-catalogue buyers may be having well-publicised problems, but new players continue to enter the market.

The latest is a partnership between publishing veteran Kobalt and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

They’re coming in with a big splash: according to their announcement they are planning to invest more than $700m to buy music copyrights “over the next few years”. Kobalt’s role will be to manage creative, sync, licensing, administration and investment services.

“Together with Kobalt’s infrastructure and deep commitment to bettering the music industry, we are excited about our partnership and the opportunities ahead,” said Morgan Stanley Tactical Value MD Cameron Smalls, of a deal brokered by Goldman Sachs.

No details yet on which catalogues the companies are eyeing for their first acquisitions. The news comes two years after Kobalt sold its Fund II Music Rights publishing catalogue to investment firms KKR and Dundee Partners for $1.1bn.