We know copyright-scanning tech firm Pex best for its reports a few years ago estimating how important music was on platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Since then it raised a $57m funding round in February 2021, and then powered the launch of a new collecting society called RME focused on royalties from user-generated content.

Now Pex is banging another drum to alert the music industry to a potential problem: ‘modified audio’. That means music tracks that have been modified: most famously with sped-up songs in apps like TikTok, but also other kinds of alterations designed to evade takedowns.

Earlier this year Pex published a report claiming to have identified hundreds of millions of modified audio tracks on social, online video and UGC platforms. Now it has extended its analysis to regular music streaming services.

“The outcome is much the same as UGC platforms: modified audio is rampant across all DSPs,” it claimed in a blog post.

“We estimate at least 1% of all songs on DSPs are modified audio. We’re talking more than 1M unlicensed, manipulated songs that are diverting revenue away from rightsholders this very minute.”

The blog post gives some examples of tracks originally from artists including Halsey, Amy Winehouse and The Chainsmokers and Coldplay to prove its point.

Obviously, there’s a commercial incentive behind this research. Pex wants DSPs as customers for its Pex Search tool to identify this content. Still, its pitch may spark some sharp questions from rightsholders to those streaming services.