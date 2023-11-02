Spotify’s expansion into artist merchandise continues. It is launching a ‘2023 Spotify Capsule Collection’ of exclusive drops from artists including Peso Pluma, Daft Punk, Tyler, The Creator, Rosalía and Tems.

It’s not all being sold at once. Instead, Spotify will launch a new collection every week, starting with some Dia de los Muertos-inspired merch from Mexican star Peso Pluma.

“Each week, a new artist will drop a carefully curated selection of limited-edition items ranging from stylish apparel to some less-conventional items,” announced Spotify in a blog post.

“Top fans of each of the artists will have the first chance to shop the drops via Spotify’s Fans First program, which helps artists identify and reward their biggest fans on the platform with special offers.”

Pluma’s drop includes four items: a $20 bandana; two t-shirts costing $60 and $75; and a $120 hoodie. Insert your own ‘well, the prices are certainly murder’ joke here…

The news comes shortly after Spotify launched a dedicated artist merch hub within its service in October.