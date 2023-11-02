Tidal has announced its latest artist-focused feature. It’s called ‘Tidal Collabs‘ and aims to help musicians find peers to collaborate with.

The new feature sits within the Tidal Artist Home portal for artists, and will be free to use. It will recommend “creatively-compatible” artists who are also signed up.

When artists find a likely collaborator, they will be able to message them directly through the service to suggest a musical hook-up.

“We built Tidal Collabs to take the stress and inefficiency out of the process of finding great collaborators. We leverage our data and editorial expertise to recommend high-quality collaborators in an environment that is tailored and safe,” promised global head of product Agustina Sacerdote.

It’s a good idea, although obviously the proof will be in the pudding: how useful the recommendations are, and how responsive artists are to getting pinged.

One possible expansion in future would be to give artists some filters for the recommendations. For example, if a musician is keen to collaborate with people in a certain genre or country (Afrobeats, K-Pop etc) the ability to zero in on potential collabs there could be really helpful.