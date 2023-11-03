Subway Surfers is one of the biggest mobile gaming hits of the app store era, having been downloaded more than 4bn times since its launch in 2012.

Now its developers have teamed up with one of the biggest current music artists, Colombian star J Balvin.

He’s now a playable character within the endless-runner game, and his latest single, the DJ Khaled and Usher-featuring ‘Dientes’, will also feature.

There’s also an environmental angle to the partnership between Balvin and developer Sybo. A third partner, PlanetPlay, is described as a “climate-conscious game marketplace”.

A portion of sales from in-app purchases of Balvin’s character will be donated via PlanetPlay to the Hongera Clean Cookstove Project in Kenya. PlanetPlay will also be selling limited-edition t-shirts based on Balvin, offsetting carbon emissions as they go.