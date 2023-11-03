Sony Music has been one of the sharpest music rightsholders when it comes to asserting that its licensing deals for user-generated content cover exactly that: content made by users, not by brands.

In 2021 it sued fitness brand Gymshark for copyright infringement over its use of Sony Music recordings in advertising on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. It has since filed a similar lawsuit against drinks brand Bang Energy.

Now the story continues. Sony Music is suing beauty brand Ofra Cosmetics, and as with those previous cases, it concerns both its use of music in the brand’s own content, and posts by influencers who it has a commercial relationship with.

This Twitter thread by lawyer Rob Freund fillets the lawsuit filing for the key points, suggesting that the case is “a wake-up call to any brand that thinks ‘organic’ content is not advertising and is safer than paid ads”.

Copyright Check, a company that works with brands to identify potential copyright violations, claims that its analysis suggests 80% of beauty brands may be at risk of similar lawsuits.

Of course, this is part of its pitch for business, but it does suggest Ofra Cosmetics may be far from the last company in its field to face the wrath of labels.