Kaiber is a US-based startup that has worked with artists including Kid Cudi and Linkin Park on using AI-generated visuals in their music videos. Now it has released an app opening its technology up to more musicians.

Available for Android and iOS devices, the app enables artists to use its text-to-video, image-to-video and video-to-video tools to create their visuals, including uploading their own music or original audio.

Kaiber has also enlisted some artists to provide their own music clips and ‘curated AI style presets’ within the app for other people to use. Yung Bae, Oksami and August Kamp are the musicians taking part in that.

The business model for the app is freemium and based on a credits system, like several other generative AI tools.

A free trial offers artists 100 credits to experiment with. They can then pay for one of three subscription tiers: $5 a month for 300 credits; $15 a month for 1,000 credits; or $30 a month for 2,500 credits.