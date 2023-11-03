It was quarterly results time yesterday for fintech firm Block, the parent company of Tidal. As usual, there was a number relating to Tidal’s revenues, with caveats.

Block’s ‘corporate and other’ revenues were $50m in Q3 2023, with the company saying that these revenues were “primarily Tidal and intersegment eliminations between Cash App and Square” that quarter.

What we don’t know is how much the latter amounted to: so this is not confirmation that Tidal made $50m in Q3.

We can look back to the equivalent quarter in the last couple of years, though. These revenues had fallen from $58m in Q3 2021 to $56m in Q3 2022 – in both cases described as “primarily Tidal” without the Cash App / Square intersegment eliminations part.

Now, with those included, the total is $50m.

Tidal wasn’t mentioned much in Block’s earnings call, but founder Jack Dorsey did reiterate his believe that “with Tidal, we do believe that there’s parallels between what a musician faces and what a small seller just starting out faces: and a lot of the same tools are going to be useful”.