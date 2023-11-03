US senators Marsha Blackburn and Ben Ray Luján have introduced the latest proposed piece of ticketing legislation: an update to the existing Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act of 2016.

It’s about strengthening that legislation and ensuring that scalpers using bot technology to hoover up tickets are clamped down on.

“We have given the FTC the tools they need to help reduce ticket costs and protect consumers and artists from scammers. Now we must ensure they are enforcing it,” said Blackburn.

The update would require online ticket sellers to report successful bot attacks to regulator the FTC; create a complaint database for ticket buyers to share their experiences with the regulator; add more security requirements for online ticket sellers; and require a report to the US Congress on how the BOTS Act is being enforced.

We can think of one company this should go down well with: in February this year Live Nation called for an expansion of that legislation to expand its scope “and increase enforcement to deter those who break the law, cheating artists and fans in the process”.