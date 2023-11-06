Who said young people don’t get nostalgic? Fortnite has broken one of its key player records this weekend, but not by introducing whizzy new features or content.

Friday saw the start of ‘Fortnite OG’, a game season based on going back to different phases of its Battle Royale mode’s past. A walk down memory lane, with the maps, weapons and other items that players will remember from Fortnite’s heyday.

Cue some of the biggest Fortnite streamers, including those who’d drifted away from the game in recent years, getting back on it – with a huge spike in players as well.

“We’re blown away by the response to #FortniteOG,” announced Fortnite’s official Twitter account on Sunday. “Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.”

It’s the gaming equivalent (perhaps) of Madonna’s current greatest-hits focused tour. The question for Fortnite is whether the players getting misty-eyed over its OG promo will stick around once it ends.