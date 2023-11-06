As part of its ongoing work to examine the music streaming economy, the UK’s Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has a snappily-titled ‘UK Industry Agreement on Music Streaming Metadata Technical Solutions Expert Group’.

It met for the first time this September, and is working on a big study to “explore current workflows, standards and technologies and recommend how to improve them”.

It wants your views. Well, stakeholders from across the music industry in the UK, anyway.

A team of consultants are interviewing experts from the industry, and is inviting people to contact it (at musicstreaming@ipo.gov.uk) if they would like to take part.

Presumably with some kind of email filter to automatically delete, file to spam and/or burn with fire any responses that include the phrase “global repertoire database”. We joke (or do we?)

In a pleasantly surprising nod to transparency, the call for interviews also lists the members of the Technical Solutions Group Membership.

Execs from Kobalt, UMG, Spotify, PPL, PRS for Music, Sony Music, Beggars Group, Hospital Records and The Ivors Academy among the participants.