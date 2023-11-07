We’ve written about US startup Fave several times: it’s a platform for gathering superfans of artists together into communities.

Having recently raised a funding round from investors including Sony Music and WMG, this week it’s rolling out its latest feature. It’s called ‘FanFinder’ and yes, it’s geared towards helping artists to find fans.

Specifically the keenest ones: to “pinpoint and recognise their most ardent superfans — finally seeing who they are, where they are, and what they love to do as fans” in the company’s words.

Fave is giving this process an AI spin, with natural-language queries as the interface to its data. “Who are my most active fans in San Diego from the past three months and what are they doing?” being one example query cited in the announcement.

Once artists identity these superfans, they can then offer them discounted tickets, VIP meetups, early ears on unreleased music, and other offers. The fans are also allowed to opt out of being pinged with all this, to respect their privacy.

Fave is just one of a growing number of companies trying to help artists do this sort of thing. SoundCloud’s ‘Fans’ product, announced in May, is another prominent example.