Setmixer is the latest startup hoping to build a business around live recordings from venues.

The company is showing off its tech with the release of four albums recorded at London venues Paper Dress Vintage, Sound Lounge, The Amersham Arms and Jamboree.

Setmixer has built recorders that are permanently connected to the mixing desks of its partner venues, recording every performance. Those recordings are then stored, but only the artists performing can access them unless and until they decide to release them.

Setmixer says that 40 artists have already released live recordings on streaming services using its platform.

It is also touting its benefits for the venues, who get “9% of total streaming profits and 30% of multichannel sales profits” from releases.

Artists get 70% of the revenues according to this LinkedIn post from CEO Pascal de Mul which described the service as (legally!) “bringing back the bootleg”.

He’s no stranger to this kind of business. Before founding Setmixer in November 2021 he was CEO at Exit Live, another startup that recorded and sold live recordings.

He stepped down from that role in September 2021 shortly before starting the new venture.