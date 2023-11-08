‘Tis the season to be jolly: especially if you’re Mariah Carey’s accountant. But also if you’re one of the artists chosen by Amazon Music to record its 2023 crop of original holiday-season tracks. Chlöe, Stephen Sanchez, Jorja Smith, Meghan Trainor, and Twice are among them globally, while Amazon Music UK has bagged Sam Ryder and Anne-Marie to boot.

Christmas covers and brand-new tracks have become an annual tradition for Amazon Music, but this year there are some twists courtesy of other parts of the mothership.

For example, Chlöe’s cover of ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ will soundtrack the opening credits of a new Amazon Prime Video comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’. New tracks from Sam Ryder and Anne-Marie will both appear in another festive Prime Video film, ‘Your Christmas or Mine 2’, while Italian artist Annalisa’s cover of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ will feature in another Amazon original movie, ‘Elf Me’.

Chlöe and Meghan Trainor will also be guests on a new ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Talk Show’ podcast from another Amazon subsidiary, Wondery.

You can see the wheels of Amazon’s ecosystem whirring here, where commissioning tracks and putting them out on its music service is part of a bigger picture.