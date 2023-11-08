Sorry, a what? “An experience services platform, with expression and connection as guiding principles to help artists, fans and partners to be and belong through music.” So don’t worry, Deezer is still a music-streaming service. But blue-sky brand thinkspiration has been afoot, taking in a new purple-heart logo and a redesign of the company’s app.

And also a sharpening of how Deezer defines itself against its bigger rivals. “We’re not an audio platform, we’re a music platform,” Deezer’s chief marketing officer Maria Garrido told Music Ally at the company’s launch event yesterday. “We’re 100% focused on music, and that’s where we really want to own a space that makes us a little bit different from our competitors. Our ability to be agile and innovative is because we’re not the big, huge industrial machine in the market.”

Meanwhile, CEO Jeronimo Folgueira gave us an update on Deezer’s ‘artist-centric’ payout plans. “The artists that actually create valuable content are all benefiting from it, the labels – and especially the indie labels – that have great content, they’re all benefiting from it. So it’s a system that really solves a lot of the structural problems that we have, and secures the future of the industry.”

We’ll have more from our interview with Garrido and Folgueira later this week.