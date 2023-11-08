The marketing campaign for the latest Rolling Stones album continues to hit every digital (and physical) touchpoint possible. Its latest activation is an augmented-reality performance delivered through a Snapchat lens. The pitch is that people can point their phones to watch “a private Rolling Stones concert in your living room”. Or, indeed, whatever real-world location you prefer. Not only that: the band are represented by avatars created using Snap’s Bitmoji feature.

There is also a Rolling Stones t-shirt in Snapchat’s ‘Band Tees’ virtual merch line, which launched earlier this year for people to clothe their avatars. The AR performance is a single track, ‘Angry’, rather than a full concert. However, it’s still one of the most ambitious music activations we’ve seen on Snapchat. Note, it’s far from the first AR rodeo for the Stones. Back in 2010 Polydor launched an ‘Exile On Your Street’ experience for early AR app Layar. Two years later, UMG had virtual gorillas climbing various landmarks using tech from another startup, Aurasma.