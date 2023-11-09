Amazon has laid off an undisclosed number of staff within its Amazon Music team.

Reuters reported on the cuts, saying that they affected staff in Latin America, North America and Europe. Amazon confirmed the news in a statement.

“We have been closely monitoring our organizational needs and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” said its spokesperson.

“Some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music.”

The news comes a month after Amazon closed down its Amp user-generated radio service, a year and a half after launching it.

The bigger picture here is layoffs across various parts of Amazon’s business as the company seeks to cut costs, and the even bigger picture is of similar moves across many of the largest technology companies over the last year.