Apple Music is getting in early with its first end-of-the-year award for 2023. It has named Taylor Swift its artist of the year, and included a smattering of stats in the announcement.

Swift’s streams grew 61% globally on Apple Music when her ‘The Eras Tour’ began in March, with Apple saying that she “continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer” as it continued.

Apple also noted that Swift has seen 65 songs appear in Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 chart this year, more than any other artist, with the star remaining its most-streamed female artist of all time.

Apple Music has launched a dedicated hub on its service to mark the 2023 award, with playlists, albums and radio programming.

Earlier this year, the IFPI named Swift as its top artist globally in 2022, edging out BTS.

As for Apple Music, she joins a roll-call of its artists of the year that also includes Bad Bunny (2022), The Weeknd (2021), Lil Baby (2020) and Billie Eilish (the inaugural winner in 2019).