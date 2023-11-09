Spotify ambitiously expanded its audiobooks feature in October, making more than 150,000 of them available to premium subscribers.

However, in a geographic sense those ambitions were carefully limited to just two markets: the UK and Australia. Now there’s a third, and it’s a biggie.

The catalogue, now up to more than 200,000 audiobooks, is available in the US as of yesterday.

The launch includes the restrictions seen in the UK and Australia, with premium subscribers (and plan managers – but only them – for Family and Duo accounts) getting 15 hours of listening a month.

Spotify estimated that this is around two average audiobooks, with 10-hour top-ups available for longer listens. As with the original launch, Spotify claims to have “over 70% of bestselling titles” available in its catalogue.

The US launch came with some stats too: a survey of more than 1,000 Americans showing that 72% of 18-34 year-olds say they listen to audiobooks.