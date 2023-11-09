Two new initiatives in the UK will focus on how music can help people living with dementia. They’re the work of the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) with partners – with Universal Music one of the key ones.

The first initiative is a fund that will give grants to grassroots dementia choirs and music groups to cover their basic costs.

The Power of Music Fund will also be making a £500k grant available for a new Centre of Excellence in the UK testing new ways to use music for dementia care.

The NASP is hoping to raise £5m for the fund, and it is starting with a £1m donation from charitable trust The Utley Foundation.

The second initiative is a website called Music Can, which was launched yesterday by UMG and Boston Consulting Group.

It will offer music-related support to carers of people with dementia, suggesting activities and offering playlists, music videos and other advice.

This all follows a report, ‘The Power of Music‘ launched last year by UK Music and campaigning organisation Music For Dementia.

UMG has also been involved with startups exploring this area. It was the exclusive launch partner for Music Health’s Vera app in June 2022.

Later that year startup MediMusic, which had been testing its service with dementia patients, joined the Abbey Road Red incubator.