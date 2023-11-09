Universal Music Group continues to expand in India. The company’s international division has announced a ‘strategic partnership’ with Indian talent-management company Represent.

The latter’s stable of artists will be offered distribution, publishing and brand partnerships support, with the two companies saying they also plan to work together on artist development and fan engagement.

Represent’s roster includes artists Anuv Jain, MC Stan, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Yashraj, among others. It’s just the latest move by UMG to build its footprint in India.

In September 2022 the major label bought a majority stake in another Indian talent management firm, TM Ventures.

It also launched Def Jam India that year, shortly after launching a series of sub-labels focusing on different Indian regional music scenes using the VYRL brand.