We’ve written about the new features for listeners in Apple Music’s latest update, but the company is also rolling out some additions for artists.

‘Listening Now’ is the latest example, promising “real-time data on how many fans are currently streaming your music on Apple Music” via a new widget within Apple Music’s dashboard.

“Select the widget to get a detailed view of your Listening Now trends from the past 48 hours,” explained Apple on its analytics support page.

“Maximum Listeners highlights the top number of listeners you had at any given point in the last 48-hour period, while Average Listeners gives you the average number of listeners in the last 48-hour period. Get a snapshot of your top-six most played back songs under Top Songs Now.”

The feature has an (unquantified) minimum listener threshold to work, with Apple warning artists that “you may notice gaps within your data reporting period when that threshold has not been met”.