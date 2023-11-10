Aux and RealCount have emerged as the winners of this year’s Swimming With Narwhals startup pitch contest. That’s the competition for music-tech firms held at the US-based Music Tectonics industry conference.

Aux won the jury-choice award at the event. Aux began as a storage, sync and collaboration app for musicians in 2021, and has since added generative-AI features to help its users to create their own samples.

RealCount won the audience-choice award, meanwhile. It’s a music analytics startup focused on live events, tracking ticketing data for agencies, artists, promoters and venues.

It’s the first time that the contest’s two awards have been split between different companies. In 2022, stem-separation startup Audioshake won both of the gongs.

Besides Aux and RealCount, this year’s Swimming With Narwhals final also saw UGC live-video startup Get Moments; music creation firm Mayk; and superfan-data platform Offstage pitching to attendees at the conference.