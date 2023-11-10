Believe and TuneCore are preparing for the fourth edition of their ‘Be The Change’ report, which examines gender equity within the music industry.

Having switched research partner from Midia Research to Luminate last year, the companies are now back with Midia for the 2024 study.

They have opened their call for responses in a survey – which you can find here – with plans to translate the final study into 14 languages to ensure it reaches a global audience when it’s published next year.

“It’s 2023, we should not have to be dealing with gender-based inequality in the music industry, yet here we are,” said TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson.

“With this year’s edition of the Be The Change study, we will speak with artists, executives, and more to target the specific challenges faced by creators so that we can enact concrete change supporting the songwriters, producers, and musicians whose creativity sustains our industry.”

You can read the 2023 Be The Change report here.