With his ‘Broken Record’ campaign, musician (and now Ivors Academy chair) Tom Gray sparked a UK parliamentary inquiry into the economics of music streaming, run by a committee of MPs. Now he’s setting his sights on joining their ranks.

Gray has announced that he is running to become the Labour party’s candidate in the Brighton Pavilion constituency in the next general election.

“I’ve a reputation for challenging powerful vested interests. I’ve a reputation for being a fierce campaigner. I’ve a reputation for delivering and I’m often outspoken,” Gray told local newspaper The Argus as he launched his campaign.

Gray isn’t the nominee yet: he’ll have to go through a selection process against other figures from the Labour party, including comedian Eddie (also known as Suzy) Izzard.

Although Gray is best known in our world for Broken Record, his Ivors role and his activism around music, he has been engaged in wider politics for a long time. He told the Argus that his priorities if elected will be the climate emergency, mental health and the housing crisis.

Still, it’s interesting to think that if there ever is another parliamentary inquiry on music-industry matters, Gray could be on the committee hearing evidence, making recommendations and even crafting legislation…