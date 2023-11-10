We reported earlier this year on popular design tool Canva’s addition of music via partnerships with Warner Music Group and indie licensing agency Merlin.

Now the company has launched its ‘popular music library’ with more than 500k tracks from those and other licensors.

The library is being made available to Canva’s ‘Pro’ and ‘Education’ customers for use in their videos and content, with its ‘Teams’ and ‘Nonprofit’ users to follow.

Canva is a freemium tool, but free users won’t be able to use music in their designs unless they upgrade, although they will be able to browse the popular music library.

There’s an important caveat to all this: the music can only be used for personal use, but not for commercial purposes. Brands and businesses wanting to use tracks for that will need sync licences, as usual.

Canva says it has 16 million paying subscribers and another 50 million educational users, so the potential reach of its new library is considerable.