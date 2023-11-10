Who We Are 🙋

un:hurd is a music-tech platform that uses proprietary technology to build best in class marketing and promotional tools for artists. We’re empowering independent artists by creating an ecosystem where they can create, market and promote in one space, helping them to take the next steps in their career on their own terms.

For years, artists have been ‘shooting in the dark’ when it comes to their marketing. There’s a clear lack of robust, transparent and accessible marketing tools for musicians and artists to use to promote their music. We’ve spent the last 18 months proving our concept by working on campaigns with some of the most exciting artists in the world and we’re now looking to scale upon our initial traction.

Over the past 18 months we’ve reached some milestones we’re really proud of, including:

Featured on Dragons Den.

Being listed as one of Music Ally’s ‘start-ups to watch’.

Being voted as a Music Ally si:x start-up finalist.

Participants in the Marathon Music and Wallifornia Accelerator programs.

Helped over 50,000 artists reach their goals.

AIM Entrepreneur of the year nominee.

Winning the Antler x ADE start-up competition.

After a successful global launch of our iOS app, we’re expanding our team and looking for a dedicated, passionate and talented Product/Project Manager to grow with us and deliver a market-leading product to ‘level the playing field’ for independent artists and record labels.

Responsibilities 📝

As a Product Manager at un:hurd you will::

Create an environment that allows our multi-disciplinary team to collaborate and thrive by helping provide wider context, giving clarity on goals, supporting and ensuring alignment on product vision.

Lead the planning, delivery and rollout of product and features – with responsibility for managing multiple projects at any given time that are delivered on time and to spec.

Ensure we plan, estimate and use our team’s resources on projects effectively, proactively helping to address any bottlenecks individuals or the team might be facing.

Champion the processes that we use to take new features from idea to deployment.

Prioritise workloads across multiple departments.

Update stakeholders and wider team members on product strategy, initiatives, priorities and progress.

Build a feedback loop and foster relationships with our users to understand how they engage with the product.

Utilise data and user feedback to identify new opportunities and drive continuous improvement.

Align the tech team around the product vision and goal.

Roll up your sleeves and get stuck in – we’re a small team with big ambitions!

Essential Requirements 🧐

3+ years of experience in a product/project management role and now looking for your next challenge on route to becoming a CPO. Music, media or entertainment experience is preferable.

Ability to relentlessly prioritise and not be afraid to say no.

Comfortable and able to thrive in environments of change, when complexity is high and the problems to solve are hard. You have the ability to take it all in, articulate and structure a vision and a clear way forward.

A growth mindset, constantly looking for ways to go faster, do more and inspire your teams in this way.

Highly analytical and accustomed to using complex data to make decisions.

An empathetic leadership style and skilled at building strong, effective relationships.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, whether to the tech team, to other stakeholders or to our leadership team. Effective in distilling complex solutions into bite-sized pieces when speaking and writing.

Data informs but doesn’t drive your decision-making: you know when to use it and when to lean on instinct to move quickly.

Track record of owning a product delivery pipeline with an ability to balance technical and product demands.

Tools and Skills 🧐

Significant experience in Agile project management and working practices (SCRUM/Lean/DSDM/APMG).

Knowledge and experience of collaboration and project management tools (e.g. Jira).

Ability to work closely and on a level with engineers, designers, researchers and QA.

Experience with BI tools (e.g. Tableau, Mixpanel etc)

Benefits 🎁

Competitive salary dependent on experience

EMI share options.

25 days annual leave + bank holidays.

Pension scheme.

Private healthcare.

Health benefits scheme.

Enhanced Maternity/Paternity packages.

Location: This is a remote or hybrid role. We have an office in London at Tileyard creative industries hub should you want to use that space. Our team is spread across the UK, we meet regularly via video calls but occasionally (once or twice a quarter) meet at our London office – if you are required to travel we will cover all costs.

If you have a disability, please let us know if there’s any way we can make the interview process better for you; we’re happy to accommodate.

un:hurd is made up of people from a variety of backgrounds and lifestyles. We embrace diversity and invite applications from people of all walks of life. We don’t discriminate against employees or applicants based on gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race, religion, age, national origin, disability, pregnancy status or any other differences.

All applicants must have the right to work in the UK. We are unable to offer sponsorship.

TO APPLY: Please share a short cover letter and CV with your application to jobs@unhurd.co.uk