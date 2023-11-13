We usually use the phrase ‘music creation platform’ to describe BandLab, but the company’s ever-growing ambitions are revealing the limitations of that description.

Its latest move is adding global music distribution as an expansion of its existing partnership with FUGA. Musicians using BandLab will now be able to use its pipes to put their tracks out on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and other services.

The new feature became available first on BandLab’s website, but will be rolling out to its mobile apps too. It’s available for people paying for the company’s $14.95-a-month membership plan, and they will keep 100% of their royalties.

In its FAQ, BandLab explained that if musicians stop paying for membership, their music will not be removed from DSPs, but instead they will switch to an 80/20 rev-share agreement (with the 80% going to the musicians).