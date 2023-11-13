It turns out that it is not just TikTok and YouTube under scrutiny from the European Commission over their policies protecting children on their services.

We reported on the EC sending formal requests for information on this topic from both companies last week. Now TechCrunch has reported that similar requests have been made of Meta and Snap.

“The latest RFI asks for more details from Meta and Snap on how they are complying with obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to protect minors online — with particular reference to the risks to kids’ mental and physical health,” it reported.

Both companies must respond by 1 December, the day after TikTok and YouTube’s deadline.

“We have received the RFI and will be responding to the Commission in due course. We share the goals of the EU and DSA to help ensure digital platforms provide an age appropriate, safe and positive experience for their users,” said Snap in a statement.

Meta provided a similar response, flagging up its tools for teenagers and parents that have been launched already. “We look forward to providing further details about this work to the European Commission.”

All of this is part of the EC’s role under new regulations for ‘Very Large Online Platforms’ contained in the Digital Services Act (the DSA referred to in Snap’s statement).