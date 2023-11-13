The latest mega-funding round in the AI sector may be for Character·ai, the chatbots-focused startup that emerged earlier this year.

The company has already shown itself to be no slouch at raising money, with a round of up to $250m valuing the startup at $1bn in March.

Now Reuters has reported that Character·ai is in talks with Google to invest “hundreds of millions of dollars” in the company, building on its existing status as a customer of Google’s cloud services.

Neither company has commented on the report. Character·ai piqued our attention in March because it offered chatbots based on a number of prominent musicians, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears and Ed Sheeran.

That’s still the case: they can be found within the ‘Famous People’ tab on Character·ai’s homepage alongside chatbots based on Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Biden, Mark Zuckerberg, Keanu Reeves and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

News of Google’s potential funding comes at a time when the music industry has been debating whether ‘personality rights’ should be enshrined in law and be more strongly protected, to ensure that chatbots and AIs based or trained on prominent musicians should require licensing deals.