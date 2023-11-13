Rights-management firm Orfium has signed its latest deal in Japan: with anime-music specialist Bandai Namco Music Live.

Orfium will be managing the latter’s catalogue on YouTube and collecting royalties on behalf of the company’s roster of more than 3,000 creators.

The news follows the company’s deal with Japanese music giant Avex in September this year, as Orfium steps up its efforts in the world’s second-largest recorded music market. It expanded into Japan in April 2022 by acquiring local firm Breaker Inc.

Orfium sees YouTube as a still largely-untapped opportunity for Japanese labels and creators, claiming that the service has more than 70 million monthly active users in the country, but that local music companies tended to simply block usage of their music on the platform until recently.

“The opportunity for Orfium to expand into anime music comes at a time when the art form has never been more popular,” said Orfium Japan CEO Alan Swarts.