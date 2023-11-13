VoxFeed is a tool that helps artists and their teams to run creator-marketing campaigns, setting briefs for people on social apps to create videos with their music.

We wrote about it in our Tools feature in August as a subscription service, with Lite and Pro tiers. Now it has added a third tier that is free.

As with the higher tiers, it involves inviting fans to create short-video content around specific themes, with the aim of helping a track or clip go viral.

VoxFeed CEO Andy Kieffer told Music Ally that the aim is to provide a service for upcoming artists who still have little or no budget for these kinds of marketing campaigns.

The pitch is that the new free tier is a way in for artists to a platform that’s been used for artists including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Rihanna.

“Our new free tier is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive music ecosystem,” said Kieffer.