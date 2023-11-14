Much of the coverage of K-Pop’s global expansion has focused on big western markets like the US.

However, what’s just as interesting is how K-Pop and its leading companies are forging relationships in other parts of the world too: India, Africa and Latin America for example.

The latter is in focus today because South Korea’s largest music company, Hybe, has signalled its intentions there with an acquisition.

It has bought Exile Music, previously a subsidiary of media group Exile Content. The company will form the basis for a new Hybe subsidiary focused on Latin America.

Reuters reported that the new unit will concentrate on “artist management and talent discovery” with a view to “incorporating the K-pop business methodology typified by lengthy, competitive artist training and development to the Latin genre in the long-term”.

So, this isn’t just about taking K-Pop to Latin American markets, but discovering and signing local talent. We’d imagine there will be plenty of collaboration opportunities if it works, too.