The annual All About Music conference in Mumbai is India’s largest music industry conference, and journalist Amit Gurbaxani was there on Music Ally’s behalf – here, he rounds up the key talking points in India’s music industry this year.

This year’s conference theme was ‘Transitions’ – apt perhaps, given that it was the first time the conference was taking place after Universal Music Group acquired a majority stake in TM Ventures, the parent company of the events organiser which has staged the event since 2017.

If you’ve attended a conference this year, you’ll not be surprised to hear that the word mentioned the most by the various Indian industry experts was ‘fan’, or some variation of the term, such as ‘fandom’ or ‘superfan’. But there were plenty of learnings specific to India’s unique music industry too: here are seven big takeaways.

Artists are caught in a stalemate between radio stations and copyright societies

Rakesh Nigam

The most pertinent audience question came from musician Pooja Mazoomdar during a panel on publishing, which featured Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) CEO Rakesh Nigam. Mazoomdar read out a controversial No Objection Certificate that artists are asked to sign by Indian radio stations, which reads: ‘We confirm that you need not pay any kind of royalties.We further confirm that we are neither members of PPL or IPRS.’ This naturally has made musicians reluctant to join copyright collection societies, even if they are legally entitled to receive royalties under India’s Copyright Act.

“Don’t worry,” replied Nigam. “Sign whatever you want because the law says that no radio station can write in your contract that you are waiving away your right to royalty because they are barred by law. When the distribution happens, you will get your rightful share.” Yet in response to another question, Nigam admitted that there was no telling when stations would pay up. “Lawyers have a beautiful way of saying, ‘You’re interpreting this as the glass is half full, I’m saying it’s half empty, let’s test it out in court’,” he said. “They can drag this for years. [The law] is clear. The interpretation is not.”

Indian hip-hop has the highest audience retention

On a panel about ‘What Does Success Mean to Artists Today’, moderated by this writer, Edwin Charles Albert, the head of content and partnerships at telco Airtel, the parent company of Indian DSP Wynk Music, said that on streaming platform, more than the number of plays, a truer metric of success is “the ability of artists to hold or retain users”. He said, “We calculate an ‘active’ rate [or their] capability to evoke their tribe. Say [they have] 100 followers, and every time they reach out to their audience or have a release, if the active rate is more than 70% or [at least] 70 out of the 100 people are listening to the song, that’s a good rate. There are artists who don’t even cross 20% or 10% but have millions of followers. For [rapper MC] Stan, [for example], it’s around 80%.”

Padmanabhan N.S.

That hip-hop acts have a more loyal audience was reiterated on another panel I moderated, a live recording of my podcast, The Indian Music Charts Podcast, on which Padmanabhan N.S., the head of artist and label partnerships at Spotify in India said that “if you take the top 20 Punjabi artists and the top 20 hip-hop artists, you will see their listeners to streams ratio is anywhere between 7x to 10x, each listener listening [to a track] seven to ten times. This you will not see in artists who don’t have their own music, who are releasing music as work for hire, [like] for a film.”

We can expect more collaborations between Indian acts and international producers

Among the several speakers who were optimistic about taking Indian music to the world was Taylor Jones, the founder-CEO of international entertainment company The Hello Group, which works extensively with K-Pop acts. “I was listening to [Indian] artists like King, AP Dhillon and Shubh, and what I noticed was that the musicality in Indian pop is incredibly complex,” said Jones. “There are a lot of similarities to K-Pop because you have lots of chord progressions, lots of melody changes. This is really, really appetising to western producers and writers because it’s fun. I think that’s going to allow a lot of the hitmakers from our world, the Max Martins, Savants, Alawn my producer and writer, Benji, Rokman, to want to do this new music and get into new, emerging markets.”

Taylor Jones

Jones was frank as to why such past collaborations haven’t blown up. “If you want to have success in another market, you need to drop the ego and collaborate with local executives and experts,” he said. “If I were to start working with A&Rs here in India, we would have to find a bridge between what keeps Indian pop music authentic, the types of melodies and instruments, the cadence in the songs, and step away from that for a minute, have a real outside view and ensure then that my advice on what will work in America, the arrangement, the length of the song, what works on the radio, what will fit the playlists, is equally taken.”

India needs to be more like South Korea for that US crossover to happen

There were two panels on the potential global appeal of Indian music and one of them had Sonali Singh, the business manager of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh who made history earlier this year by becoming the first Punjabi artist to play Coachella. The second featured US-based music industry veteran and the global co-chair of Women In Music, Neeta Ragoowansi, who provided a much-need reality check with regards to why India hasn’t yet had that big crossover hit.

Neeta Ragoowansi

“When I see success happening in the US from outside countries, I see it mostly around strategic efforts,” she said. “There are certain countries doing it better than others because they have export offices that are sitting there in a B2B fashion working with our business leaders, political leaders and the equivalent of our culture ministers, and saying ‘How do we drive an entire import of [say] South Korean culture into the US?’. Most European countries have done very well in coming in and talking to our managers, our booking agents, our festival organisers. India hasn’t. But it’s not just up to India. It’s up to American music industry leaders to also say, ‘We want to make this happen’.”

Electronic music is still considered “taboo”

India is among the largest and fastest-growing touring markets for electronic music DJs and producers. Yet promoters find that the genre is still looked at with a suspicious eye. Prateek Pandey, the founder of house and techno-focused events company sLick!, said that in order for the scene to flourish “brands are important, people buying tickets is important” as is “enough support from the government or local authorities, which usually doesn’t happen. I know from the government or official side of things, it’s going to be an uphill battle because it’s still considered sort of taboo, not a good thing to do as per Indian society.”

India is a big part of the AI x Music startup explosion

That India is among the world’s AI startup hubs was evident from the number of Indian founders on the panel about AI’s role in the music industry. These included Mansoor Rahimat Khan of Beatoven, which calls itself a “tool for creating background music scores”; Gaurav Dagaonkar of Hoopr, which “provides copyright-safe music to content creators” and Sourabh Pateriya of Soundverse, which is self-described as “Ableton on steroids”.

Mayur Jumani

Expectedly, the founders took a positive view of how AI can be used to enhance as opposed to eliminate the artistic process. “Artists are going to use AI as an enabler,” said Hoopr’s Dagaonkar. “You don’t need to worry about your job being taken [away]. I love an artist not just because of the song itself but a lot more, the personality of the artist, what he or she stands for, what do they represent which connects with me.” Mayur Jumani, the only musician on the panel, concurred. “AI is definitely not going to take over, but a person who knows how to use AI might just,” he said.

A film music composer’s theory on why fewer Bollywood films have songs now

On a panel about ‘the soundtrack’, Hindi film music composer Shantanu Moitra shared his take on why the number of songs in Bollywood movies has been steadily decreasing over the years, a trend that has consequently led to the growth of ‘non-film’ music in genres such as pop and hip-hop. “I think the usage of songs has drastically dropped in our movies because I genuinely feel that schools of film are not giving it that space,” said Moitra.

“To shoot a song and make the story go forward in a song is a craft. Because we did not invest in this craft, a director is afraid to use a song. Hardly any lip-synchs will happen anymore. Directors have to be blamed for being incapable of using songs smartly, beautifully, correctly in a narrative, which is why the music has suffered.”