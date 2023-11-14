Earlier this year, the UK’s Musicians’ Union and charity Help Musicians published their first ‘Musicians’ Census’. Now they have worked with organisation Black Lives in Music to publish a follow-up report using its data, focusing on ‘Musicians from the Global Majority’.

That means people from Black, Asian, mixed, and other ethnic groups who have previously been described as ‘ethnic minorities’.

The report has some sobering stats, revealing an ethnicity pay gap of almost £1k for full-time musicians. It also found that nearly half of Global Majority respondents said they experience racism.

This is combined with a lack of reporting of racism: 81% of musicians who experienced it said it had a significant impact on their career progression, but less than a third reported it to someone.

Almost a third of Global Majority musicians reported poor mental wellbeing, and 26% poor physical health, meanwhile. You can read the full report here.