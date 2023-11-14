If you’re going to set science-based targets, there can’t be many seals of approval better than one coming from something called the Science Based Targets initiative.

That’s what Universal Music Group has received this week. What targets? This is about UMG’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The major label has set its targets: reducing its absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 58% by 2032, and its scope 3 emissions by 62% over the same period.

You can read a definition of the different scopes here – essentially they cover direct emissions by a company’s business; indirect emissions, for example from the energy it uses; and everything else outside its direct control, from employee travel to the materials it buys.

So, it’s the targets that have been approved: UMG’s task now is to make sure it hits them.

“By aligning our operations with science-based targets, we deepen our commitment to embed sustainability principles into our business practices and to innovate for a resilient future in which both global communities and music lovers thrive,” said EVP, CFO and president of operations Boyd Muir.