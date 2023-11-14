YouTube has unveiled its first music chart devoted to the tracks being used for YouTube Shorts. Well, we say ‘chart’ – there are actually two versions, one daily and one weekly.

The new rankings are initially launching in countries including the US, UK, Canada, Japan and Mexico, plus a global chart. The latter is an interesting insight, because Indian music is dominating it: the majority of the top 20 at the time of writing are by Indian artists.

“YouTube Charts are a true reflection of global music culture and a celebration of artists and their success, powered by billions of fans around the world,” wrote YouTube’s global head of music Lyor Cohen in a blog post announcing the new chart.

Alongside this news, YouTube is redesigning its existing charts website – within which the new Shorts rankings live – to work better across desktop and mobile.

There will also be ‘share cards’ for tracks that make the Shorts chart, with a view to artists sharing their success on social media.